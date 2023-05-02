Evacuation process ends as Pakistan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Sudan

The evacuation operation of Pakistanis stranded in Sudan ended on Tuesday after the country safely repatriated over 1,000 of its citizens from the crisis-hit African country.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in a tweet said 1,025 Pakistanis were taken out of Sudan. Some have reached their home country while others have reached Saudi Arabia.

The foreign secretary said repatriations from Jeddah will continue until the “last Pakistani is eventually brought back”.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Foreign Office (FO) had thanked Saudi Arabia and China for their assistance in repatriating efforts.

Meanwhile, a United Nations refugee official said on Tuesday that more than 100,000 refugees have now crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries to escape the conflict that erupted last month.

“Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now crossed to neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees,” Olga Sarrado, spokesperson at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of battles since disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people: UN

Both sides agreed on Sunday to extend a much-violated truce by 72 hours and the UN told Reuters they may hold truce talks in Saudi Arabia. But air strikes and artillery rang out as smoke hung over Khartoum and neighbouring cities.