Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries: UN

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 02:06pm
GENEVA: A United Nations refugee official said on Tuesday that more than 100,000 refugees have now crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries to escape the conflict that erupted last month.

Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reaches Islamabad from Sudan

“Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now crossed to neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees,” Olga Sarrado, spokesperson at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

UNITED NATIONS Sudan United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

