AVN 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.6%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.62%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 72.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.88%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
NETSOL 77.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.62%)
OGDC 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.98%)
TRG 108.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.44%)
UNITY 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 14,958 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.47%)
KSE100 41,965 Increased By 384.3 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,349 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.17%)
May 02, 2023
Markets

Copper hits 1-week high, China holiday keeps trading volume low

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 10:48am
Copper prices edged higher to hit a one-week high on Tuesday following a three-day weekend in London, though trading was thin as the Shanghai Futures Exchange remained shut for a national holiday.

While top metals consumer China’s financial markets will remain closed until Wednesday, the focus is on whether the US Federal Reserve will indicate that it expects a pause in interest rate increases, after a widely expected hike of 25 basis points to be delivered this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $8,655 a tonne, as of 0215 GMT, having reached $8,714 earlier in the session, its strongest since April 25.

Copper suffered a 4.4% slump in April, its biggest monthly loss since June, pressured by the sluggish pace of metals demand recovery in China despite shedding strict COVID-19 restrictions.

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in April, official data showed on Sunday, raising pressure on policymakers seeking to boost an economy struggling for a post-COVID lift-off amid subdued global demand and persistent property weakness.

“We believe that the government will resume subsidies on electric vehicles, which would benefit both the manufacturing and services sector.

The government might also push infrastructure construction faster,“ ING economists said in a note. Support from the supply side may, however, wane in coming months.

Copper nudges higher but remains set for monthly loss

“Copper and nickel inventories at exchanges remain low. However, key copper producers have flagged significant inventory build at mine is set to flow to market, while new nickel refining capacity is scheduled to come online throughout 2023 to 2025, supporting an easing in market conditions,” National Australia Bank said in a quarterly report on Monday.

In other metals, aluminium climbed 0.6% to $2,370.50 a tonne, zinc climbed 0.4% to $2,658, lead gained 0.2% to $2,153, tin rose 0.4% to $26,200, while nickel was virtually flat at $24,210.

