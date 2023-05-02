AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.66%)
Japan's Suzuki: Will stay vigilant to fallout from US bank failure

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023
INCHEON: Japanese authorities will continue to watch “with a strong sense of alarm” the potential fallout from First Republic Bank’s bankruptcy on the global financial system, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

US regulators seize California’s First Republic Bank

Suzuki, who also oversees Japan’s bank regulator Financial Services Agency (FSA), made the remark to reporters during his visit to Incheon, South Korea to attend the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) annual meetings.

