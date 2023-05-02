AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.66%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.86%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.67%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.99%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 72.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.88%)
MLCF 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.59%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.24%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
PRL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 14,954 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.49%)
KSE100 41,956 Increased By 375.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 15,344 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Treasury bills squeezed as debt ceiling deadline looms

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Short-dated Treasury bills were under pressure on Tuesday and the cost of insuring against a US default hit fresh highs after the Treasury Secretary said the government could run out of money within a month.

Janet Yellen said in a letter to Congress that the agency will be unlikely to meet all US government payment obligations “potentially as early as June 1,” unless Congress acts. Credit default swaps are notoriously illiquid, but spreads have been widening at an alarming rate. Refinitiv-calculated data showed one-year US credit default swap spreads hit 165.81 basis points early on Tuesday.

“There is very little time on the legislative calendar to reach a deal,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note. “The next few weeks are going to be unpredictable.” Five-year spreads hit a record on Friday. Tradeweb data also showed pressure on one-month cash Treasuries, with bid-offer spreads wide and yields jumping nearly 18 basis points to one-month highs of 4.616%.

Dealers said markets had also been focused on this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and the US banking turmoil.

Two-year yields rose overnight and were steady at 4.1386% in Asia.

Benchmark 10-year yields climbed a dozen basis points overnight and held at 3.5547% on Tuesday. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

Philippines raises $165mn via T-bill auction

Regulators seized and sold First Republic Bank to JPMorgan for $10.6 billion, which markets viewed as reducing the latest stress on the US banking system and increasing the likelihood the Fed delivers one more rate hike on Wednesday.

Fed funds futures imply a 95% chance of a 25 bp hike, but also price in rate cuts by the end of the year and traders are waiting to see whether and how much Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushes back on these expectations this week.

A glut of blue-chip corporate bond sales - led by Facebook parent Meta Platforms seeking to raise $8.5 billion - also weighed on Treasuries demand overnight, analysts said.

“That actually pushed up the back end of the curve, particularly the 10-year (yield),” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“In general, risk sentiment has continued to normalise from the March turbulence, and that’s also adding a fundamental support to the higher interest rates in the US”

Goldman Sachs treasury bills bond yields Fed Chair Jerome Powell US banking First Republic Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Treasury bills squeezed as debt ceiling deadline looms

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories