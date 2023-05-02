AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.86%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.22%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FLYNG 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.75%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.37%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,885 Increased By 304.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Soviet and Russian fashion icon Slava Zaitsev dead at 85

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

MOSCOW: Vyacheslav “Slava” Zaitsev, the couturier behind world-famous Soviet fashion that was often adorned with colourful Russian folkloric motifs, died on Sunday at age 85.

Born into a working-class family in 1938, Zaitsev’s first international recognition came in 1963 when the French Paris Match magazine wrote about his collection of overalls for female workers, according to a note posted on the website of his fashion house.

The bright, flowery jackets and skirts of the collection were rejected by the Experimental Clothing Factory for which Zaitsev worked, the RIA news agency reported.

The French press nicknamed him “Red Dior” in the 1960s.

In 1965, he began working as the artistic director of the experimental All-Union House of Fashion Models in Moscow, and some of his designs, which often implemented flowery traditional Russian patterns, were displayed in the West.

In 1969, the Museum of Modern Art in New York hosted a show of women’s dresses based on sketches by Zaitsev, among others. After the show, Zaitsev received offers to open stores in the West, which the Soviet authorities rejected.

In 1979, Zaitsev left the All-Union House of Models for a small atelier, which by 1982 he had turned into the Slava Zaitsev Moscow Fashion House, becoming the first Soviet designer allowed to label his clothing.

Among Zaitsev’s Russian clients were music stars, actors, socialites and politicians.

Russians on Monday paid tribute to him as a “pioneer” who helped reshape the previously drab image of Soviet clothing.

fashion icon Russian fashion designer Slava Zaitsev Slava Zaitsev died

Comments

1000 characters

Soviet and Russian fashion icon Slava Zaitsev dead at 85

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories