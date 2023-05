ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), while reacting to the statement of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haque, said the PPP gave the manifesto of “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan” and also implemented it.

Minister of State and Spokesperson of PPP Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) used the people as fuel to fulfil its goals by showing them “dreams of heaven”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023