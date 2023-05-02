AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
Labour Day: Female agricultural workers: seminar held

Published May 2, 2023
HYDERABAD: In commemoration of the international Labour Day, Sindh Community Foundation in collaboration with ‘Feed The Minds’ held an awareness seminar marking the labour rights of women agriculture workers held in village Maiho Machi of Matiri district attended by women cotton workers and local growers.

Javed Hussain head of Sindh Community Foundation addressed the event and emphasized that the labor laws must be implemented to fulfill the global commitment. He said that recent laws to include women agriculture under the labor coverage is round breaking and but still there is need to implement these laws strictly at grassroots level.

He said that climate change is an emerging threat to the agriculture and livelihoods of the women agriculture workers mainly cotton workers, so due to last year climate incidents and future incidents have put these workers vulnerable.

He said that the decent work is the need of time; climate safety and social protection are needed immediately to protect the labor rights of agriculture workers in country.

He demanded that women agriculture workers should be included in labor welfare schemes and textile sector should also come forward to ensure the labor laws implement in value chain of cotton. As Pakistan is fourth largest cotton producing country in the world need more specific protection of workers.

