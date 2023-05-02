AVN 65.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.42%)
Raid at his residence: Shujaat demands action against police

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
LAHORE: Elderly politician and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has slammed the police action at his Gulberg residence during the raid carried out to arrest PTI leader Parvez Elahi.

“The procedure adopted in all this process is unacceptable. I strongly condemn how an armed personal carrier was used to take down the door,” Shujaat told media.

“When police went to Parvez Elahi’s residence, they were informed that he (Elahi) was at Chaudhry Shujaat’s residence. The policemen left Elahi’s residence and rammed into my house,” he said, adding: “My both sons stopped the police from entering house yet they tried to enter the house forcefully.” He asked for the removal of police officers involved in the raid.

He said that he did not want to say anything which may harm national politics as the country is already in a lot of problems. He stated that both his sons were injured in the raid and the police left after two hours.

Shujaat Hussain said that when the police were questioned about the raid they stated that it was about embezzlement done in the development work done in Gujrat. He clarified that both his sons were not involved in the case. He said that he would speak about the raid at another time.

Earlier, Saalik Hussain had revealed that his paternal aunt (Shujaat’s sister), who is also Elahi’s sister-in-law had told the police party that the PTI leader was at the PML-Q leader’s house. The matter has also become controversial when the federal government distanced itself from the police raid.

