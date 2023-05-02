Collapse of intellectual property offices and system in Pakistan—II

There’s a requirement of minimum 5 hearing officers, there’s only one day Registrar is present, which leads to prolonged opposition matters, there’s a dearth of examination officers which leads to unwarranted litigation due to poor examination and PURITY OF REGISTER has literally collapsed since the applications aren’t vetted thoroughly.

Earlier, only 34 classifications existed; however, with the inclusion of 11 additional classifications in the services sector within the ambit of Trade Mark classifications, the process has become more comprehensive, requiring more specialized resources as well as tools.

The registries are still operating in the age-old ways of maintaining records and working on physical files. They are in desperate need of technology, software and automation. The IPO offices on the other hand seem to be cut from a different cloth altogether.

The Registry, like any such office anywhere in the world, is a facilitator for the business community. That is the sole purpose of this office. If by some chance, it starts making good money, it should redirect that money into its service.

Collapse of intellectual property offices and system in Pakistan—I

Today IP office is in desperate need of investment – in no way can one one say that the office is functioning in a satisfactory manner.

The revenues received from the registries over the last fifteen years are nowhere to be seen to be employed towards the alleviation of the field of Intellectual Property offices in Pakistan, particularly in head offices in Karachi.

The latest notification seems like an arbitrary increase without any foreseeable benefits for the businesses.

