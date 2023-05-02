Many political figures join PPP

ISLAMABAD: Several political figures of South Punjab from different political parties called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad and announced joining the PPP.

The political figures who joined the PPP include the former member National Assembly, Chaudhry Asghar Jatt of PTI from Vehari, former minister Punjab Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan Bukhari of PML-N from Muzaffar Garh, former member of Punjab Assembly Syed Jameel Shah of PML-N from Khanewal, Advocate Malik Faiz Ahmed Khakh of PML-Q and a ticket holder of PP 271 Muzaffargarh, former PTI ticket holder from Bahawalnagar Rana Intizar Ahmed, Central Vice President of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Mian Amir Wattoo and former chairman of Municipal Committee Khanewal, Masood Majeed Daha of PTI.

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed and congratulated all those who joined the party.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Rukhsana Bangash, members of the National Assembly, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood and Makhdoom Syed Mustafa Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

General Secretary PPP district Muzaffar Garh, Malik Mazhar Pahorh, Advocate Malik Fayyaz Ahmed Khakh and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were also present on this occasion at Zardari House, Islamabad.

