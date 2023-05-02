Minister pays tribute to labourers

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has paid rich tribute to labourers’ movement and said that Pakistan People’s Party is a party of workers and peasants.

The labourers of the country are the proud assets of the PPP. Sharjeel Inam Memon said in his message on the occasion of International Labour Day that PPP had taken historic steps for the welfare of labourers.

He said the PPP had introduced all the pro-labour policies in the country.

For the PPP leaders the welfare of labourers and peasants remained among the top priorities, he said.

