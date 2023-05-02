AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.89%)
EPCL 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.57%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.3%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.59%)
NETSOL 77.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.43%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 108.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,216 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,982 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,924 Increased By 343.3 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,334 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.28%)
Canada stock: TSX set to begin week on tepid note

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
TORONTO: Futures for Canada’s main stock index was muted on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of rate hike decisions by major central banks later in the week. The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to err on the side of caution and hike rates by 25 basis points each, in their ongoing attempts to tame inflation. June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08% at 7:22 a.m. ET. Traders also await April domestic manufacturing data, due at 9:30 am ET.

Factory activity contracted to 48.6 in March as economic uncertainty weighed on output and new orders. Contracts tied to crude oil prices and bullion prices traded in the red as uncertainty about demand for raw materials loomed ahead of the Fed’s rate hike decision. Among company news, energy pipeline operator TC Energy Corp said it has completed repairs on a portion of its Columbia Gulf Transmission gas transmission line in Mississippi that was halted earlier.

