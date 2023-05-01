Sharp hike in prices of chicken, vegetables witnessed

PESHAWAR: A considerable increase in prices of kitchen items, particularly those of live chicken/ meat, farm eggs and vegetables, was witnessed in the retail market on Sunday, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here.

An increase of Rs35 per kilogramme was witnessed in the price of live chicken/ meat, as it was available at Rs425/ kg, while the price of one dozen farm eggs was Rs300, the survey revealed.

Butchers continued to fleece buyers as boneless cow meat was being sold at Rs800-900 and meat with bone at Rs700-750 per kg. Minced meat was available at Rs700-800 per kilogramme.

The price of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/ litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs160-200/ kg in the local market. The survey also revealed that the price of packed and powdered milk as well as baby milk was on the higher side.

Vegetable prices have increased manifold in the local market, showed the survey. One kilogramme of ginger was available at Rs650/ kg, which was selling at Rs600 in the previous week, while garlic, which was selling at Rs300 previously, was available at Rs360/ kg.

Peas were being sold at Rs200-180/ kg, Arvi at Rs200, zucchini (Tori) at Rs150, bitter gourd at Rs150 and onion at Rs100/ kg. Green chillies were being sold at Rs120/ kg, tomato at Rs60, eggplant at Rs100, cabbage at Rs100, cauliflower at Rs80, turnip at Rs100, capsicum at Rs150-160, tinda at Rs100, red-coloured potatoes at Rs70-80, and white-coloured potatoes at Rs50 per kg.

Similarly, the prices of pulses/ food grains also remained high in the local market. Good quality (sela) rice was available at Rs320-330/ kg, while low-quality rice was available at Rs300/ kg against a price of Rs280 previously. Tota (broken) rice was available at Rs150 per kilogramme.

Daal maash was available at Rs420/ kg, daal masoor at Rs320, daal chilka (black) at Rs280, daal chilka (green) at Rs240, moong at Rs240, dhoti daal at Rs280, daal channa at Rs280, white lobiya at Rs240, gram flour at Rs280, red bean at Rs300, big-sized white channa at Rs380, and small-sized white channa at Rs250-280 per kg, the survey revealed.

The prices of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee have increased by Rs20-30 per litre/ kg in the local market, the survey showed.

The price of wheat flour was unchanged as it was available at high rates both in the local and wholesale markets. A 20kg bag of fine flour was being sold at Rs2750-2800 and other brands at Rs2500-2600.

Flour was being sold at Rs120-130 per kilo in the retail market, but maida (fine flour) at Rs180 per kilogramme.

A significant increase in the price of sugar was also witnessed as the commodity was being sold at Rs130/ kg as compared to Rs100-105 in the previous week. The price of black tea has also increased as it was available at Rs1850 per kilogramme compared to Rs1800 in the previous week.

The prices of fruits also remained high as no change was witnessed when compared to the previous week. Stored Malta (orange) was being sold at Rs430 dozen, kinnow at Rs360, and banana at Rs320-400 per dozen. Pomegranate was being sold at Rs410 per kg, Iranian apple at Rs390, guava at Rs260, grapes at Rs450, strawberry at Rs250, melon at Rs100 and Lokaat at Rs200/ kg.

The prices of dates have dropped significantly as they were available at Rs500-600 per kilogramme as compared to Rs1000-900 previously.

