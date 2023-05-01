PPP will soon ‘conquer’ Lahore: minister

LAHORE: Information Minister Sindh and incharge PPP Digital Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said Lahore was the stronghold of the People’s Party, but the day is not far when the People’s Party will conquer Lahore.

He was addressing the Digital Media Convention in Lahore.

Sharjeel also said that the purpose of membership drive of Pakistan People’s Party is not to fight or fight with the political party but to work for the country.

He further said no one has done what the People’s Party has done for the economic development of the country. PPP made Pakistan nuclear power.

General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza said that today is the age of digital media.

He said we should promote our culture and spread the message of our party and positive image of our country through social media.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan Peoples Party will take out the country from crisis under the leadership of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Kaira also said that people always asked the question why did you take the government. We came in

o power to save Pakistan.

PPP central Punjab promotion committee in-charge Syed Ahsan Abbas urged party’s digital activists to present their point of view in a civilised, polite, and dignified manner on all social media platforms to discourage the anti-democracy forces from spreading chaos and hatred in the country.

The convention was attended by Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Zulfiqar Ali Badar, Syed Qasim Gilani, Shehzad Cheema, Semina Khalid Ghurki and Aslam Gill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023