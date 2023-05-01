Gaining support before polls: PML-N decides to give maximum relief to masses

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a consultative meeting is learnt to have decided to focus on extending maximum relief to the people so as maximum public support could be gained.

Among others, the PML- N senior leaders including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz and Saad Rafique attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed overall political and economic situation and ongoing talks with the PTI, sources said.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who attended the meeting via video link told the participants that the people would never forgive those who had ruined the progressing country.

“On one side, negotiations were being held for the sake of the country while on the other hand, there was a fight to safeguard the vested interests and to harm the country, as well as, institutions; no one is ready to guarantee for those who ruined the country for three years,” Nawaz said.

He asked the PML-N-led federal government to take immediate steps to control skyrocketing inflation and extend maximum relief to the masses.

Policies should be made to give relief to people before elections while

all political parties

should contribute to the country’s development, Nawaz said.

He said the PML-N had pushed the country to the path of progress after a lot of hard work which was washed away by enemies in three years.

The sources claimed that the PM Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the meeting, said the government would soon announce a piece of good news for the people. “The relief package will lessen the troubles people are facing,” he added.

The PML-N would decide on holding elections in the country on one day after consulting with the allies, Shehbaz said, adding: “We have been struggling to put the country on the path of development for a year.”

Other participants gave suggestions to strengthen the party ahead of general elections.

