Need stressed for economic empowerment of women

Press Release Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) is making serious endeavours to empower women for self employment by providing them demand-driven trainings in exclusive women-oriented environments at their Business Incubation Centre, said Rubina Amjad, President FWCCI.

She was talking to media with reference to the Labour Day. She expressed concern that Pakistan is blessed with 45 percent of its youth population with majority of females but dwindling back only due to not using this workforce optimally in economy. She was also critical that women are not provided equal opportunities as enjoyed by the male workers.

She appreciated the government efforts for the mainstreaming of the women in national economy and urged micro finance organizations to extend small loans particularly to the educated females so that they can start their own businesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

