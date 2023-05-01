Policewoman nabs PR worker

LAHORE: A female sub-inspector of Pakistan Railways Police, Mafia Yasmin of Carriage shops Mughalpura, with the help of special branch representative and fellow police officers, arrested a railway employee red-handed with stolen railway material from the main gate of Carriage Shops Mughalpura.

Accused Mohammad Nadeem Ashraf is semi-skilled employee of Mill wright Carriage Shops Mughalpura and was carrying stolen railway material on a motorcycle which was searched by railway police officers at the main gate on the basis of suspicion.

During the search, 10 pieces of valuable railway material weighing about 72 kg were recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused was going out on a motorcycle while hiding the goods inside a blue cloth, who was stopped at the gate for search.

On initial interrogation, the accused admitted that he had stolen the railway material from the lifting shop.

The accused was arrested along with the stolen railway material and motorcycle and a case has been registered at Railways Police station Workshops Mughalpura on the complaint of Lady Sub-Inspector Mafia Yasmin and investigation has been started.

