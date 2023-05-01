AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
May 01, 2023
Beaconhouse campus becomes country’s first school authorised to host Cambridge exams

Press Release Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
LAHORE: Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus, Lahore, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming Pakistan’s first and only school to be approved by Cambridge Assessment International Education (CIE) to host and administer Cambridge examinations as a Cambridge International Direct School.

Through this initiative, Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus will be able to administer Cambridge examinations without third-party involvement, further strengthening Beacon-house’s relationship with CIE while providing greater convenience and flexibility to its students.

Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus is the only school in the country that was able to meet CIE’s stringent criteria to achieve this exclusive status. The milestone reflects Beaconhouse’s commitment to providing its students with world-class education opportunities and preparing them for success on a global scale.

To assess the school’s preparedness for hosting the examinations, Head of Compliance at CIE, Christopher Le Mottée, visited the campus on 25th April 2023, prior to the first examination.

In a statement, Le Mottée said, “Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus has demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment and dedication towards fulfilling our rigorous criteria for administering exams. The school’s efforts and hard work in achieving this status are commendable, and we are confident in their ability to deliver the high standards of quality and integrity that Cambridge is known for.”

