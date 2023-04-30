KARACHI: The guest speakers during a first national symposium on bioengineering held at Usman Institute of Technology University highlighted the recent developments in genetic and bioengineering that are likely to bring drastic changes in the near future.

The symposium brought together scientists, technologists, educationalists, students, and entrepreneurs to deliberate some of the amazing challenges and opportunities that are being unfolded with “Gene-editing,” “Synthetic biology” and “Engineering with biology.”

The symposium was attended by 18 distinguished speakers with foreign trainings. The speakers said that the world is changing very fast with new technologies so we should prepareour selves for these challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023