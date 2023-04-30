Attack on ACE team: ATC rejects plea for physical remand of persons held at Elahi’s house

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday rejected police plea for physical remand of 19 suspects and discharged two of them arrested from the Gulberg residence of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The police presented the suspects before the court and sought their physical remand for investigations into the attack on a team of Gujranwala Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), which had raided the house of Elahi to arrest him in a case.

The investigation officer told the court that the suspects hurled petrol bombs and stones at the ACE team and the police personnel.

Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn appeared on behalf of the suspects and opposed the physical remand.

He said the police arrested the suspects in a fabricated case. He asked the court to reject the police request and discharge all the arrested persons.

Presiding Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar denied the police physical remand of 17 suspects and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

The judge discharged two elderly suspects – Mubarak Shah and Nawaz – in the case and ordered their immediate release.

Later, the judge also issued notices to police on the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the 17 suspects. The judge directed the IO to produce the record of the case on May 2.

