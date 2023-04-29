CEO Etisalat International Pakistan meets Dar

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Rehman Al Raheem Al Nooryani, CEO Etisalat International Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and Senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Dar for resolving outstanding issues between Etisalat, PC

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Abdul Rehman Al Raheem Al Nooryani and shared the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The two sides discussed and resolved to amicably settle all outstanding issues related to PTCL.