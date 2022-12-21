AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
Dar for resolving outstanding issues between Etisalat, PC

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:32am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasized of resolving outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission and moving ahead for a mutually beneficial solution.

A delegation of Etisalat International led by Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO e& International held a meeting with Finance Minister on Tuesday.

Ishaq Dar recalled his meetings with Etisalat in Abu Dhabi and Dubai during his recent visit to the UAE and underscored the significance of resolving outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission and moving ahead for a mutually beneficial solution.

According to Finance Ministry, both sides agreed to proceed ahead for resolution of all outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission in a spirit of goodwill.

He also highlighted the deep rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE. He further said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the major economic partners of Pakistan. Pakistan attaches great value to the brotherly relations with the UAE.

The Finance Minister also highlighted prospects of foreign investment in Pakistan especially in IT and Telecom sector which is growing rapidly and said that the government is providing conducive environment and facilitation to attract foreign investment.

