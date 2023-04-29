AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
New rule for commercial imports’ clearance

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
KARACHI: The clearance of commercial imports being trans-shipped to and cleared from all dry ports except Quetta will be completely done by a Single Declaration (SD) under Pakistan Single Window (PSW) from May 3, 2023.

According to the circular issued by PSW, all items classified under Chapter 1 to 50 of the Pakistan Customs Tariff will be subject to this new rule. However, for items falling under the purview of DPP, AQD and FSC&RD, the clearance will be subject to electronic issuance of release orders from the respective regulatory department.

All traders and importers engaged in importing the aforementioned items/ commodities are requested to file a Single Declaration (Imports) through PSW system for the clearance of their import consignments from May 3, 2023.

This change in the system is expected to have a significant impact on the trade industry in Pakistan, and it will be interesting to see how this shift to PSW for clearance of import consignments trans-shipped to dry ports will play out in the coming months.

