German honorary consulate opens in Quetta

QUETTA: “It is wonderful that for the first time ever in Balochistan, the office of the Honorary Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany has been opened in Quetta.

“The appointment of the first Honorary Consul in Quetta will further highlight bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Pakistan,” said Consul General of Germany in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz.

Dr Lotz expressed his confidence in Honorary Consul Mir Murad Baluch and thanked him for the continued services to Germany.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023