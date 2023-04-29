AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

The SOE challenge

Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The World Bank report that declared Pakistan’s state-run firms “the worst in Asia” only put the spotlight on what the government already knows very well.

The real story is that Pakistan’s SOEs (State Owned Enterprises) have been in a state of steep decline for decades, during which time all sorts of political parties from all over the country have held power, and still nobody has a clue about what to do with them.

PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) is all for privatisation or sell-off, though it’s never been able to come up with an actionable roadmap. PPP (Pakistan People’s Party), on the other hand, is dead against putting the so-called family silver up for sale. Though it, too, has never gone beyond politically-charged statements or bothered to explain how it would reform these enterprises.

PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), however, seemed to have the most novel idea. First, when Asad Umar was finance minister early in its tenure, the government proposed making a holding company to isolate all the bad debt of these outfits.

But when that turned out to be a non-starter, it went back to blaming previous administrations for all their problems; and rightly so. And now, with the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) alliance running the show and zero-sum politics all the rage, it’s no surprise that such things are too low on the priority list to get much mention in cabinet meetings or even the press; except perhaps when a leading international financial institution examines them in its report.

Whichever way you look at it, the SOE story only bolsters the claim that government has no business being in business. And it’s not just improper, illegal, incompetent and corrupt political appointments that have wrecked these companies – though it is one of the biggest contributing factors – it is also the regressive, inefficient nature of the bureaucracy.

That is why such enterprises belong in the private sector in all advanced countries and eventually there will be little choice except privatisation; no matter how much one party might disagree with the concept. But the problem is that big, loss-making companies are not privatised by simply turning on a switch.

There’s always a catch. They’re only going to fetch bottom dollar if you just put them on the market because no serious, big investor would commit good money to bad companies. And if you are going to first get them on their feet and make them profitable, then there might be fresh arguments against relinquishing the federal control.

But these problems come later. The first order of business is to cut losses immediately. SOEs, which were meant to make money for the government in addition to providing essential services to people, must be made to stop haemorrhaging hundreds of billions of rupees every year.

The World Bank report revealed that Pakistan’s SOEs eat more than Rs 458 billion in public funds annually just to stay afloat and their combined loans and guarantees rose to almost 10 percent of GDP or Rs 5.4 trillion in FY21, up from 3.1 percent of GDP (Rs 1.05 trillion) in 2016.

This trajectory alone ought to raise serious alarm bells in Islamabad. Pakistan is completely bankrupt and needs to shed this deadweight at once. It’s bad enough that the government proved utterly incapable of running these enterprises, it’s much worse that it’s still clueless about controlling the damage.

Any administration in its right mind would give this matter the utmost priority. Sadly, though, it does not seem as if things are going to change anytime soon. The political elite is just too consumed in the fight for its own power and privileges to give the people’s, and the state’s, real problems too much time. That’s how it’s been for a long time, and that’s how it seems it will be for a while longer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank PPP PDM PTI PMLN SOEs Pakistan’s SOEs

Comments

1000 characters

The SOE challenge

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

SC’s directive to SBP: NA panel takes suo motu notice

Power Div says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Defence exports always accompanied by ‘strict end-user requirements’: FO

Read more stories