AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC dismisses plea against ‘dam fund’

Terence J Sigamony Published April 29, 2023 Updated April 29, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down a petition seeking the removal of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)’s name from the Dam Fund account’s title.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday released its reserved verdict.

The petition was moved by a lawyer, Adnan Iqbal, who pleaded for suspending the Registrar Supreme Court’s authority over the dam fund.

The petitioner also requested the court to summon the former chief justice of Pakistan and question him about the fund he launched for building dams and water reservoirs.

The IHC judgment said that the crux of the submissions by the petitioner was that on the basis of the principle of separation of powers, the funds could not have been collected and/ or the account could not have been opened and maintained in the name of the Supreme Court.

He observed that the former chief justice of Pakistan took the initiative of collection of funds for the establishment of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams and “it is trite law that what the law does not prohibit is permissible; as such, there is no prohibition per se with respect to the referred act and the gesture was in the wake of public interest to facilitate the Executive/ Government for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.”

“Subsequently, the funds/ collection started pouring in and an account was opened in the name of 'Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund' which is being maintained by the Registrar of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Again there does not seem to be any prohibition for opening of account and maintaining by the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

Justice Aamer also said that the petitioner, in person, apart from the referred objection, did not argue any other plausible justification for seeking relief. He added, “No specific violation of any law qua opening of the account or its maintenance was pointed out. Naturally, all accounts opened in any bank are regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan and, if there was any violation the State Bank of Pakistan could and should have pointed out the same.”

He; therefore, ruled that no justification or basis is made out for reliefs sought; hence, the instant petition is dismissed in limine.”

In the petition, the petitioner cited the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Finance Division, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, the chairman Public Accounts Committee, and former chief justice Saqib Nisar as respondents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad High Court SBP CJP Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Aamer Farooq Former CJP Saqib Nisar dam fund Dam Fund account

Comments

1000 characters

IHC dismisses plea against ‘dam fund’

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

SC’s directive to SBP: NA panel takes suo motu notice

Power Div says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Defence exports always accompanied by ‘strict end-user requirements’: FO

Read more stories