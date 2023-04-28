AVN 67.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.18%)
EPCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PIBTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.54%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TRG 109.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.67%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 17.6 (0.42%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 54.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,636 Increased By 171.6 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,415 Increased By 47.4 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year JGB yield off early highs after report BOJ to keep policy unchanged

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 09:42am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond yields were off early highs on Friday, after the local media reported that the Bank of Japan is seen keeping its yield curve control (YCC) policy unchanged at its policy meeting ending later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield was last at 0.465%, after rising as high as 0.480% earlier in the session. It closed at 0.460% on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures trimmed losses, falling 0.26 yen to 147.77, after falling to as low as 147.42.

The BOJ is likely to forgo modifying its YCC policy at the two-day policy meeting, the Nikkei newspaper reported The BOJ will also discuss revising its forward guidance on its future policy path and conduct an examination of its past monetary easing steps, the report said without citing sources.

JGB yields slide as bank worries resurface; BOJ meeting looms

Since assuming the office, BOJ’s new governor Kazuo Ueda repeatedly said it was appropriate to maintain the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy as inflation has yet to hit 2% as a trend.

JGBs

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s 10-year JGB yield off early highs after report BOJ to keep policy unchanged

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories