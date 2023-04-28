AVN 67.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.18%)
EPCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 80.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PIBTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.54%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TRG 109.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.67%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 17.4 (0.41%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 54.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,650 Increased By 185.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,422 Increased By 54.3 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to open higher on upbeat risk, upside seen largely capped

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 09:37am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher to the US dollar on Friday, boosted by the positive risk appetite and uptick in most of its Asian peers.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 81.70-81.75 to the US dollar compared, with 81.8375 in the previous session.

The rupee on Thursday reached an intraday high of 81.61, before reversing course in the last hour of trading on possible profit-taking by dollar short positions and dollar buying by public sector banks, according to traders.

That last hour of trading has “somewhat soured the good work that the rupee had managed” and in that sense “today’s session is quite important”, a Mumbai-based spot dealer said.

It was possible, based on Thursday’s late price action, that the USD/INR could see decent buying interest following the opening dip, he said.

Asian shares and currencies were trading higher after US equities jumped overnight to post their best session in months.

This is despite US data fuelling stagflation worries.

Indian rupee keeps up momentum, thanks to dollar’s struggles

The country’s economy slowed more than expected in the March quarter, while one of Federal Reserve’s favourite inflation gauge rose more than economists projected. At the same time, initial claims for unemployment benefits fell, suggesting ongoing tightness in the labor market, a major driver of inflation.

A US recession “looks increasingly likely”, ING Bank said in a note.

There was a clear threat of negative GDP prints in the third and fourth quarters in the wake of rapid and aggressive Fed interest rate increases and the tightening of lending standards intensified due to recent bank stresses, ING said.

The US bond market seemed to focus more on inflation than on the growth outlook.

US yields rose with the two-year back above 4%. A 25 basis point rate hike by the Fed next week looks almost certain.

US Federal Reserve Indian rupees

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to open higher on upbeat risk, upside seen largely capped

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories