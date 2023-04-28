KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 157,187 tonnes of cargo comprising 104,245 tonnes of import cargo and 52,942 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 104,245 comprised of 50,914 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,214 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,780 tonnes of Chick Peas & 43,337 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,942 tonnes comprised of 25,742 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 27,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7111 containers comprising of 3142 containers import and 3969 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1074 of 20’s and 1034 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 575 of 20’s and 516 of 40’s loaded containers while 48 of 20’s and 1157 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, X-Press Antares, Nyk Vesta, Sc Hong Kong and Pvt Oriana have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Cosco Antwerp, Nyk Vesta and X-Press Antares have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Cussler and Lyderhorn left the Port on Thursday (today) morning, 27th April, 2023.

Cargo throughput of 90,653tones, comprising 75,030 tones imports Cargo and 15,623 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,808 Containers (889 TEUs Imports and 919 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Bea Schulte, Express Athens, Golden Violet and SC-Taipei carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1 and EVTL respectively on Thursday, 27th April, while another containers ship Navios Domino is due to arrive at Port Qasim on (Friday) 28th March-2023.

