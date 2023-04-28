AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Rs500/month rent of gas meter: NA Speaker refers issue to committee for deliberation

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday referred the issue of an increase in per month rent of gas meter from Rs40 to 517 to the concerned committee for detailed deliberation.

Moving the calling attention notice regarding an increase in the per month rent of the gas meter from Rs40 to 517, Aliya Kamran claimed that the increase had been made without the approval of the government.

She sought strict action against the concerned quarters for increasing rent without permission of the government.

After referring the issue to the NA body on petroleum, the Speaker also asked the mover to attend the meeting.

