Alvi calls for increasing cooperation with Iran, Romania in all areas

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing cooperation with Iran and Romania in all areas of mutual interest.

The president expressed these views while talking to the ambassadors of Iran and Romania, who separately called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the president said that Pakistan greatly valued its fraternal relations with Iran as both brotherly countries shared historic linkages and cultural affinities, besides having commonalities of views on issues of regional and international significance.

He emphasized the need for increasing economic cooperation and expanding the trade volume for the mutual benefit of the two countries. He also highlighted the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces against Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India, saying Muslims were being isolated and persecuted in India and the Muslim World needed to take notice of the Indian brutalities against Muslims. The president thanked the Iranian government for its support and stance on the Kashmir issue.

While appreciating the landmark initiative taken by Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalise diplomatic relations, the president said that normalisation of relations between the two countries would lead to peace and stability in the Middle East. The meeting also underscored the need for promoting counter-terrorism cooperation to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Ambassador Hosseini underlined the need for enhancing economic, cultural, and political cooperation between the two countries. He said that both countries had great potential to further expand economic cooperation. He informed that both sides had agreed to construct six border markets that would boost bilateral trade. He apprised the president on the ongoing electricity transmission projects that would benefit the people of Balochistan.

The president appreciated the contribution of the outgoing ambassador to promoting bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

In his meeting with the Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Nicolae Goia, the president said that Romania was an important country in Eastern Europe and Pakistan desired to deepen its relationship with Romania in the fields of trade and economy. He thanked the Romanian government for its support to Pakistan in granting and continuation of GSP Plus status. Both sides underscored the need for improving economic relations and undertaking regular exchanges and interactions at the highest levels to further cement bilateral ties.

The ambassador conveyed the gratitude of the president of Romania for the support provided by Pakistan in the evacuation of the Romanian nationals from Afghanistan during August/September 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

