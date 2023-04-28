AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Apr 28, 2023
29 cases registered against IK in Capital so far, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was Thursday apprised that there are 29 cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the federal capital.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI chief’s petition, wherein, the Court was asked to direct the IGP Islamabad to provide all information regarding any and all secret FIRs registered against him.

During the hearing, the state counsel informed that the details of the cases have been provided to Imran Khan. He added that in this regard, he should have approached the relevant forum under the Information Act, but Imran Khan did not do so.

He further said that the former prime minister is booked in 29 cases in Islamabad and the details have been provided to the complainant on the court’s orders.

After hearing the state counsel, the IHC bench disposed of the former prime minister’s petition.

Khan stated in the petition that since the regime change, the petitioner has been a constant target of the respondents at the behest of the incumbent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and he has been subjected to illegal and unlawful treatment by the respondents, and after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies by the interim governments of Punjab and KPK the situation deteriorated drastically and the petitioner has been nominated in criminal cases almost on a daily basis.

The petitioner contended that the respondents are bound to enforce the civil liberties provided and protected by the constitution and to safeguard the petitioner from any and all illegal and unlawful actions. He also contended; “The settled criminal jurisprudence has been that no one can be nominated in FIR unless and until the allegation and information disclose the commission of cognizable offence. The criminal cases registered against the petitioner are in a set pattern and he has been nominated in [a] variety of FIRs in a mechanical manner, without having plausible evidence to substantiate the allegations, with [the] intention to abuse the mechanism of law.”

He, therefore, prayed that the respondents may very kindly be directed to produce the information and record of the case/FIRs registered against him.

