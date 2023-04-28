KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Janana De Malucho - - - - 20.05.2023 13.05.2023 to Textile Mills Limited 11.30.A.M. 20.05.2023 EOGM JS Bank Limited - - - - 19.05.2023 12.05.2023 to 10.30.A.M. 19.05.2023 EOGM Bannu Wollen - - - - 20.05.2023 12.05.2023 to Mills Limited 09.00.A.M. 20.05.2023 EOGM Shifa International - - - - 18.05.2023 09.05.2023 to Hospital Limited 11.00.A.M. 18.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023