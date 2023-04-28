KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================= Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ======================================================================================================= Service Industries Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 50% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Service GlobalFootwear Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 10% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Packages Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 IGI Holdings Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 7.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Askari General Insurance Company Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Security Investment Bank Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Progressive Insurance Co. Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Crescent Star Insurance Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23 Saif Power Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23 Agritech Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 ZIL Limited ^^ 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited 23-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 NIL 29-Apr-23 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 28-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Worldcall Telecom Limited 23-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 NIL 30-Apr-23 Engro Fertilizers Limited 28-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 35% (i) 26-Apr-23 E ngro P olymer & C hemicals Limited (pref) 29-Apr-23 01-05-2023 5% (i) 27-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 29-Apr-23 01-05-2023 10% (i) 27-Apr-23 Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 NIL 02-05-2023 Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited # 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023 (KELSC5) K-Electric Limited 21-Apr-23 03-05-2023 Shell Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 NIL 04-05-2023 Pakistan Cables Limited # 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 04-05-2023 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 5% * (i) 27-Apr-23 Meezan Bank Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 30% (i) 27-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 20% (i) 27-Apr-23 Engro Corporation Limited 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 400% (i) 02-05-2023 Indus Motor Company Limited 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 244% (iii) 02-05-2023 Kohinoor Energy Limited 05-05-2023 07-05-2023 20% (ii) 03-05-2023 Ruby Textile Mills Limited # 05-05-2023 08-05-2023 08-05-2023 Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 09-05-2023 NIL 09-05-2023 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 BankIslami Pakistan Limited # 04-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Atlas Battery Limited 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 225% (i) 04-05-2023 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 20% (ii) 04-05-2023 KASB Modaraba ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Pak Modarba 1st ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Lucky Core Industries Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Faysal Bank Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Pakistan Paper Products Limited # 05-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (ii) 08-05-2023 Biafo Industries Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 23% (i) 08-05-2023 Crescent Cotton Mills Limited # 05-05-2023 15-05-2023 15-05-2023 C rescent Textile Mills Ltd. # 09-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited # 10-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. # 09-05-2023 18-05-2023 18-05-2023 Atlas Battery Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023 Systems Limited 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023 Octopus Digital Limited 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 15% (B) 17-05-2023 26-05-2023 Ansari Sugar Mills Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 JS Bank Limited 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 15% (R) 25-05-2023 =======================================================================================================

