Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Service Industries Limited         18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                            19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                   20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited               21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD                        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                    21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited          21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance Co. 
Limited                            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited                 22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                   22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited      19-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company       21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                     22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited                    23-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      NIL                            29-Apr-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Ltd.                               28-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited          23-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      NIL                            30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited          28-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      35% (i)        26-Apr-23
E ngro P olymer & C hemicals
Limited (pref)                     29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     5% (i)         27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     10% (i)        27-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #          25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023     NIL                           02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited        21-Apr-23    03-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited             27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     NIL                           04-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                   04-05-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                   02-05-2023   04-05-2023     5% * (i)       27-Apr-23
Meezan Bank Limited                02-05-2023   04-05-2023     30% (i)        27-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                            02-05-2023   04-05-2023     20% (i)        27-Apr-23
Engro Corporation Limited          04-05-2023   05-05-2023     400% (i)       02-05-2023
Indus Motor Company Limited        04-05-2023   05-05-2023     244% (iii)     02-05-2023
Kohinoor Energy Limited            05-05-2023   07-05-2023     20% (ii)       03-05-2023
Ruby Textile Mills Limited #       05-05-2023   08-05-2023                                   08-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited        29-Apr-23    09-05-2023     NIL                           09-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            03-05-2023   10-05-2023                                   10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited #      04-05-2023   10-05-2023                                   10-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited              08-05-2023   10-05-2023     225% (i)       04-05-2023
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         08-05-2023   10-05-2023     20% (ii)       04-05-2023
KASB Modaraba **                   10-05-2023   10-05-2023
Pak Modarba 1st **                 10-05-2023   10-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries 
Limited #                          04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Limited #              04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited #                          05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     10% (ii)       08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Limited           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     23% (i)        08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills 
Limited #                          05-05-2023   15-05-2023                                   15-05-2023
C rescent Textile Mills 
Ltd. #                             09-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited #       10-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd. #                   09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                   18-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited #            12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                            19-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited            19-05-2023   26-05-2023     15% (B)        17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills 
Limited                            24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
JS Bank Limited                    29-05-2023   5-Jun-23       15% (R)        25-05-2023
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

