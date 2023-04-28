KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
=======================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Service Industries Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 50% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear
Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 10% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Packages Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 7.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank
Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance Co.
Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance
Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^ 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited 23-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 NIL 29-Apr-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd. 28-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited 23-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 NIL 30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited 28-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 35% (i) 26-Apr-23
E ngro P olymer & C hemicals
Limited (pref) 29-Apr-23 01-05-2023 5% (i) 27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 29-Apr-23 01-05-2023 10% (i) 27-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 NIL 02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills
Limited # 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited 21-Apr-23 03-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 NIL 04-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited # 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 04-05-2023
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 5% * (i) 27-Apr-23
Meezan Bank Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 30% (i) 27-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 20% (i) 27-Apr-23
Engro Corporation Limited 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 400% (i) 02-05-2023
Indus Motor Company Limited 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 244% (iii) 02-05-2023
Kohinoor Energy Limited 05-05-2023 07-05-2023 20% (ii) 03-05-2023
Ruby Textile Mills Limited # 05-05-2023 08-05-2023 08-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 09-05-2023 NIL 09-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited # 04-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 225% (i) 04-05-2023
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 20% (ii) 04-05-2023
KASB Modaraba ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
Pak Modarba 1st ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries
Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products
Limited # 05-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (ii) 08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Limited 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 23% (i) 08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills
Limited # 05-05-2023 15-05-2023 15-05-2023
C rescent Textile Mills
Ltd. # 09-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited # 10-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd. # 09-05-2023 18-05-2023 18-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023
Systems Limited 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 15% (B) 17-05-2023 26-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills
Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
JS Bank Limited 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 15% (R) 25-05-2023
=======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure **
Book closure for Demerger ***
Book closure for Acquisition ^^
