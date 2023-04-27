AVN 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
BAFL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
EPCL 45.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1%)
NETSOL 77.55 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.57%)
OGDC 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.19%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 109.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,205 Increased By 19.6 (0.47%)
BR30 14,915 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.15%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 253.9 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,342 Increased By 47.4 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Britain’s King Charles unveils Eurovision competition stage

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 02:07pm
<p>Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: Reuters</p>

Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla unveiled the stage for next month’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest during a visit to the venue in the northern English city of Liverpool on Wednesday, saying he would be watching.

Charles and the Queen Consort, whose coronation will take place a few days before the competition, also met Britain’s entrant Mae Muller and took part in the recording of a segment for the children’s television entertainment show Blue Peter.

Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?

“We’ll be watching with great interest, egging you on,” the king told Muller.

Liverpool is set to host the competition, on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine after it was unable to stage the competition because of the Russian invasion. Britain was the runner-up last year.

Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Eurovision song contest venue in Liverpool

Following a countdown by onlookers, Charles and Camilla unveiled the competition stage by pressing a large pink button which initiated a series of colourful dancing stage lights and a pulsating beat.

Pupils prepare to be first to hail King Charles at coronation

Next month will see a series of celebrations across Britain, with the formal coronation ceremony for Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and a concert the following day after at Windsor Castle.

In February, Britain’s government said it would make 3,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest available to displaced Ukrainians and provide 10 million pounds ($12.47 million) of funding to help host the competition.

The song contest will be hosted between May 9 and 13.

British Monarchy King Charles III Eurovision

Comments

1000 characters

Britain’s King Charles unveils Eurovision competition stage

Totally unfazed, govt gives no quarter to SC

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

Read more stories