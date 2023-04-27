AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.23%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.26%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 10.5 (0.25%)
BR30 14,911 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 41,215 Increased By 115.1 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,293 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,981

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 09:26am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,981 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,960-$1,969 range. The current consolidation is presumed to have been driven by a wave b, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from $2,048.71.

This wave is expected to be reversed by a downward wave c. The wave b has been unfolding within a wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern, to be followed by a drop. A break above $2,009, however, will confirm the wedge as a bullish pattern, which will suggest a target range of $2,030-$2,049.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline points at a target around $1,923. The sideways move within a narrow range of $1,963-$2,004 could be a preparation for a deep drop.

Spot gold may end bounce below $2,009

The uptrend from the Feb. 28 low of $1,804.20 looks too linear to sustain.

It has to be corrected by a decent drop. Increasing the chance of such a drop is a possible triple-top that develops around $2,073, which suggests a target around $1,600.

Gold Spot gold bullion LME gold

