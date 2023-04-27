AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.37%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.26%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 10.8 (0.26%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,204 Increased By 104.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,290 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rebound after recession fear, Russia exports fuelled earlier losses

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 09:10am
Follow us

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Thursday, paring earlier losses that were fuelled by US recession fear and increased Russian oil exports dulling the impact of OPEC production cuts.

Brent crude was trading at $78.04 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.45%, at 0039 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.51 a barrel, adding 21 cents, or 0.28%.

The uptick comes after oil prices dropped by almost 4% on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s sharp losses, after a report showing US crude inventories fell more than expected was overshadowed by growing recession fear in the world’s biggest economy.

New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment likely pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.

“Crude oil slumped, as prospects of weaker economic growth offset a bullish inventory report,” ANZ Research said in a client note.

“The market is also questioning the validity of OPEC’s recent production cut amid strong exports of Russian crude.”

Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed US crude inventories fell last week by 5.1 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels, far exceeding analysts’ average forecast of a 1.5 million drop in a Reuters poll.

OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to the lowest in at least 22 years as intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, while China is also ramping up buying of Russia’s Urals oil.

Oil loading from Russia’s western ports in April will be the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow’s pledge to cut output, sources have said.

Oil slides as recession fears outweigh large US inventory draw

Moscow has also increased fuel supplies to Turkiye, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, promising to send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace.

“The West is hopeful China can help broker a peace deal and this may be a positive first step,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA, said in a note.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Oil Chinese President Xi Jinping Oil import Russian crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rebound after recession fear, Russia exports fuelled earlier losses

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories