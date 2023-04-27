AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.37%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.26%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 10.8 (0.26%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,204 Increased By 104.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,290 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Asian shares sink on banking jitters, US economic concerns

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 08:58am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SYDNEY: Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as troubles at US lender First Republic Bank continued to unnerve investors amid concerns that growth in the world’s biggest economy could very well surprise to the downside.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were 0.3% lower on Thursday, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.4%.

China’s blue chips were flat, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.3%. Geopolitics also cast a pall over markets.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that Chinese cloud computing companies like Huawei Cloud and Alibaba division Alibaba Cloud could pose a threat to US security and vowed to review a request to add them to an export control list.

But tech giants bucked the gloom, with Nasdaq futures up 0.4% in early Asian hours as Facebook owner Meta soared 12% after the bell with its earnings beat.

Intel and Amazon will report their results later today.

Nomura shares fell more than 7% early on Thursday after Japan’s biggest brokerage posted a sharp fall in quarterly net profit after worries about a global banking crisis roiled markets and hit its investment banking business.

Overnight, in a brutal sell-off, First Republic Bank’s market value briefly sank as much as 41% to about $888 million, under $1 billion for the first time, a far cry from its peak of more than $40 billion in November 2021.

Investors are waiting to see whether it can find buyers for assets and engineer a turnaround after CNBC reported that US government officials are currently unwilling to intervene.

“First Republic is a bank it would seem to soon be no more. As the bank attempts all manner of rescue strategies it continues to slide relentlessly,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

“It is a case of the incredible shrinking bank. Until, in the end, it likely just simply ceases to exist.”

Asian stocks mostly down after mixed session on Wall Street

Overnight, Nasdaq notched a 0.5% gain on tech, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were pulled lower by weakness in economically sensitive sectors, hinting at mounting recession jitters.

Data showed that new orders for key US-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March, suggesting that business spending on equipment was likely a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow, which tracks how incoming data influences estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the current quarter, showed that the estimate for growth is now at an annualised 1.1%, sharply down from 2.5% just a week ago.

That suggests there may be a downside risk to US first-quarter GDP data, due later on Thursday, with analysts polled by Reuters tipping an expansion of 2%.

Wells Fargo lowered its forecast for US GDP growth by 100 basis points to a 0.8% rise.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a chance of about 80% that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its May meeting next week, while factoring in expected rate cuts of 45 bps by the end of the year. In the currency markets, moves were largely muted.

The euro was hovering close to its highest level in over a year at $1.104, benefiting from bets that the economic outlook for Europe could be on the upside after Germany raised its economic forecast for growth this year.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, dropped to 101.4 on fresh concerns over a US slowdown. US Treasuries were steady, with the two-year yields holding at 3.9345%, and ten-years at 3.4391%.

One-month Treasury yields tumbled ahead of a possible Washington vote on the US debt ceiling.

Oil recovered some ground on Thursday after tumbling almost 4% on recession fears. US crude futures edged up 0.3% to $74.5 per barrel, while Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $78.09 per barrel.

Gold was flat at $1,990.04 per ounce.

