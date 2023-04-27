KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 215,307 tonnes of cargo comprising 129,824 tonnes of import cargo and 85,483 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 129,824 comprised of 106,307 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,031 tonnes of Chick Peas & 22,486 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 85,483 tonnes comprised of 73,783 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 11,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6804 containers comprising of 4441 containers import and 2363 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 528 of 20’s and 1890 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 66 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 538 of 20’s and 375 of 40’s loaded containers while 09 of 20’s and 533 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 05 ships namely, Ym Express, MT Lahore, Cosco Antwerp, Arch. Michael and Blue Sky 1 have berthed at the Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Olympia, Cma Cgm Tosca, Gfs Prime and Mulberry Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, SC-Hongkong, Maersk Seletar, MSC Lisbon and Al-Thakhira left the Port on Wednesday morning and a bulk cargo carrier ‘DMC-Neptune’ is expected to sail on (today) 26th April,2023.

Cargo throughput of 146,932tones, comprising 118,323 tones imports Cargo and 28,609 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,252 Containers (2,775 TEUs Imports and 1,477 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a container vessel Maersk Boston & two more ships, Cussler and IVS-Pebble Beach carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT and PIBT respectively on Wednesday, 26th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023