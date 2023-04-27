AVN 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
DGKC 44.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.46%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 71.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.2%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
OGDC 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.22%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 4.7 (0.11%)
BR30 14,888 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 41,173 Increased By 73.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,271 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 215,307 tonnes of cargo comprising 129,824 tonnes of import cargo and 85,483 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 129,824 comprised of 106,307 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,031 tonnes of Chick Peas & 22,486 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 85,483 tonnes comprised of 73,783 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 11,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6804 containers comprising of 4441 containers import and 2363 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 528 of 20’s and 1890 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 66 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 538 of 20’s and 375 of 40’s loaded containers while 09 of 20’s and 533 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 05 ships namely, Ym Express, MT Lahore, Cosco Antwerp, Arch. Michael and Blue Sky 1 have berthed at the Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Olympia, Cma Cgm Tosca, Gfs Prime and Mulberry Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, SC-Hongkong, Maersk Seletar, MSC Lisbon and Al-Thakhira left the Port on Wednesday morning and a bulk cargo carrier ‘DMC-Neptune’ is expected to sail on (today) 26th April,2023.

Cargo throughput of 146,932tones, comprising 118,323 tones imports Cargo and 28,609 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,252 Containers (2,775 TEUs Imports and 1,477 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a container vessel Maersk Boston & two more ships, Cussler and IVS-Pebble Beach carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT and PIBT respectively on Wednesday, 26th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories