AVN 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
BAFL 29.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.46%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.16%)
MLCF 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.44%)
PAEL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
TRG 110.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.15%)
UNITY 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,886 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.35%)
KSE100 41,174 Increased By 74 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,265 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Atlas Insurance Limited            13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                    19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd         19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited              19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23                                     27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited                    19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.       20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited               20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance 
Company Limited                    21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited          21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co. 
Limited                            25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT                   25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      4.5% (iii)     19-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                        19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                   20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited               21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                    21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited          21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited                 22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                   22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)
10% (b)                            17-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company       21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                     22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited          23-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      NIL                            30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited          28-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      35% (i)        26-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     10% (i)        27-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #          25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited                            26-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023     NIL                           02-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                   04-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited             27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     NIL                           04-05-2023
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                            02-05-2023   04-05-2023     20% (i)        27-Apr-23
Meezan Bank Limited                02-05-2023   04-05-2023     30% (i)        27-Apr-23
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                   02-05-2023   04-05-2023     5% * (i)       27-Apr-23
Engro Corporation Limited          04-05-2023   05-05-2023     400% (i)       02-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            03-05-2023   10-05-2023                                   10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited #                          04-05-2023   10-05-2023                                   10-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries 
Limited #                          04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Limited #              04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd. #                   09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                   18-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                            19-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories