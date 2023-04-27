KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================= Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ======================================================================================================= Atlas Insurance Limited 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Century Insurance Company Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 5% (F) 5% (B) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 TPL Insurance Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Askari Life Assurance Company Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Premier Insurance Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Haleon Pakistan Limited (Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 IGI Life Insurance Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Pak Elektron Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 East West Insurance Company Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Rafhan Maize Products Co. Limited 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Dolmen City REIT 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 4.5% (iii) 19-Apr-23 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Packages Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 IGI Holdings Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Askari General Insurance Company Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Saif Power Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Agritech Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F) 10% (b) 17-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 ZIL Limited ^^ 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Worldcall Telecom Limited 23-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 NIL 30-Apr-23 Engro Fertilizers Limited 28-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 35% (i) 26-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 29-Apr-23 01-05-2023 10% (i) 27-Apr-23 Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023 Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 NIL 02-05-2023 Pakistan Cables Limited # 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 04-05-2023 Shell Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 NIL 04-05-2023 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 20% (i) 27-Apr-23 Meezan Bank Limited 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 30% (i) 27-Apr-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 5% * (i) 27-Apr-23 Engro Corporation Limited 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 400% (i) 02-05-2023 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 BankIslami Pakistan Limited # 04-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Lucky Core Industries Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Faysal Bank Limited # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. # 09-05-2023 18-05-2023 18-05-2023 Systems Limited 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023 =======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

