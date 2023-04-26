AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
BAFL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.41%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8%)
DGKC 44.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
EPCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.63%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.74%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.86%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.43%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.79%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.6%)
UNITY 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 16.1 (0.38%)
BR30 14,988 Increased By 69.4 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,269 Increased By 261.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,370 Increased By 63 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields slide as bank worries resurface; BOJ meeting looms

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 12:01pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking declines in US yields as concerns about the health of the banking sector and a possible recession resurfaced, spurring capital flight to safer debt securities.

Meanwhile, an auction of two-year JGBs went smoothly, with investors feeling confident that the Bank of Japan won’t raise short-term rates soon.

New BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda oversees his first policy decision on Friday, and the consensus is that the policy framework will remain unchanged, including yield curve control (YCC) settings that keep the 10-year yield pinned within 50 basis points (bps) on either side of zero.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 0.45% as of 0545 GMT, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.34 yen to 148.08, the highest level this month.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to -0.045%. Ueda on Tuesday stressed the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being, adding that tightening now could push down future inflation.

BOJ chief Ueda says JGB buying aimed at meeting price goal, not monetising debt

“It looks to us as if Mr. Ueda is determined to avoid any surprise around changes to YCC by offering clear, ongoing insights into the BOJ’s thinking, backed by detailed price forecasts,” Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities, wrote in a client note.

The 20-year JGB yield declined 3.5 bps to 1.08%, while the 30-year yield slipped 3 bps to 1.31%.

The five-year yield fell 1 bp to 0.15%.

JGBs

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields slide as bank worries resurface; BOJ meeting looms

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Read more stories