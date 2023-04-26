AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
Sudan’s Bashir was in hospital before fighting started

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 11:00am
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s toppled leader Omar al-Bashir had been moved from Kober prison to a military hospital in the Sudanese capital before heavy fighting broke out there on April 15, two sources at the hospital said.

The whereabouts of Bashir came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison with other ex-officials.

Britain begins ‘large-scale’ evacuation of its nationals from Sudan

Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in Darfur.

