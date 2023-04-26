AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
BAFL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.41%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8%)
DGKC 44.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
EPCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.63%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.78%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 68.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PRL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.79%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 16.4 (0.39%)
BR30 14,990 Increased By 71.1 (0.48%)
KSE100 41,262 Increased By 254.3 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,366 Increased By 59.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar, yen buoyed as US banking sector fears put safe-havens back in vogue

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 10:06am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The US dollar and the yen, both safe haven assets, were mostly steady after spiking higher overnight as renewed concerns over the US banking sector and economy dented risk sentiment.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, nudged 0.01% higher to 101.80 following a 0.5% increase overnight.

The index is down 0.76% for the month.

Shares of First Republic Bank slid nearly 50% on Tuesday after it reported a more than $100 billion plunge in deposits in the quarter, battered by lost confidence in the banking sector.

It faces dwindling and tough options to turn around its business with the creation of a ‘bad bank’ or asset sales possibilities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“The USD increase is the typical response to bad news, even if the bad news is based in the United States,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“While concerns about small US banks remain, we expect the USD to stay elevated.”

The Japanese yen inched up 0.01% to 133.69 per dollar, after gaining about 0.4% on Tuesday.

The traditional safe-haven gained 2.6% in March amid fears of a widespread banking crisis but has lost 0.6% for the month of April.

Also weighing on sentiment was fresh economic data. US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April, data overnight showed, heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year.

The US Richmond Fed manufacturing index slid as well, down at -10 in April, the fourth straight month of contraction.

Markets are now pricing in a 76% chance of a 25 basis point hike when the Federal Reserve meets next week, CME FedWatch tool showed, down from a 90% chance at the start of the week.

US dollar gains as risk appetite wanes

The Federal Reserve will publish its internal review of its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, the central bank said.

The review, which is being led by Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr, follows the regional bank’s abrupt failure last month.

It will include policy recommendations and confidential supervisory information that the Fed typically does not disclose to the public, Barr has said.

The euro was up 0.04% at $1.0976, but has drifted away from the 10-month high it touched earlier this month. Sterling was last trading at $1.2411, up 0.02% on the day.

The kiwi rose 0.15% to $0.615. The Australian dollar was swinging between losses and gains after data showed inflation eased from 33-year highs in the first quarter, while core inflation dipped below forecasts.

ING economists said a cooler-than-estimated inflation report should be enough to “encourage thoughts that the recent pause in rate tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia may end up being more than that, and confirm that 3.6% was the peak in rates this cycle.”

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin climbed 1.2% to $28,315.40. Ethereum rose 0.4% to $1,867.70.

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars First Republic Bank

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Apr 26, 2023 11:43am
With another big San Francisco bank near to collapse.,...the situation for the dollar and the US economy will only become worse.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Dollar, yen buoyed as US banking sector fears put safe-havens back in vogue

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Read more stories