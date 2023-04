KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a nine-day low hit in the previous session, weighed by weak exports and rival oil prices.

Palm oil slips to one-week low

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 22 ringgit, or 0.61%, to 3,613 ringgit ($810.27) during early trade.