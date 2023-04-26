AVN 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.41%)
BAFL 29.47 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.01%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.64%)
DGKC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.9%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
NETSOL 74.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
PPL 68.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.28%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
SNGP 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 109.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 16.8 (0.4%)
BR30 14,978 Increased By 59.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,284 Increased By 276.5 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,371 Increased By 64.3 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may bounce into $14.60-1/2 to $14.68-1/4 range

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 09:20am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean May contract may bounce into a range of $14.60-1/2 to $14.68-1/4 per bushel, as it has broken resistance at $14.53-1/4.

A bounce as strong as the one from $14.80 could extend towards $14.60-1/2, as suggested by a falling channel.

The bounce could be labelled as wave d or a part of wave c. Both wave modes indicate a steady downtrend from $15.31-1/2.

A break below $14.48-1/2 could open the way towards $14.36-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract found a support in a zone of $14.42 to $14.44-3/4, which triggered a bounce.

CBOT soybeans may fall into $14.48-1/2 to $14.53-1/4 range

It is not very clear how strong the bounce would be.

The retracement analysis on the uptrend from $13.80 reveals a limit of $14.64-3/4.

A break below $14.42 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $14.20.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may bounce into $14.60-1/2 to $14.68-1/4 range

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Read more stories