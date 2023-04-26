Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

PESHAWAR: The death toll in twin explosions caused by a spark in a munitions cache at counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station in Kabal, Swat rose to 17 as five more policemen succumbed to injuries here on Tuesday.

The Counter Terrorism Department office Kabal, Swat collapsed to the ground after a massive explosion killed at least 17 people and injured 53 others, mostly policemen.

On Monday, the deceased included 12 policemen and four inmates including a woman and a little girl being held at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Kabal area of Swat Valley. As many as 70 people including female police officers were also injured in the blasts.

Bilal Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rescue service, said 17 people were killed and 70 injured. The Namaz-i-Janaza of nine of the 12 martyred policemen was offered at Kabal Police Lines on Tuesday, which was attended by KP IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, police officers and a large number of locals.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies have been sent to the native towns of the martyrs.

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Gandapur talking to reporters stated that five prisoners arrested on charges of terrorism were killed in the blast. He added that nine policemen and three civilians were also killed.

IG Gandapur clarified that the explosion was caused by explosives detonating within the police station, “not terrorism.”

He maintained that police officials were investigating the “negligence” and other aspects of the blast.

CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said that the condition of eight officers was serious as the explosions levelled the specialist counter-terrorism station in Kabal.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Shafiullah Gandapur also stated that the incident was not a terrorist attack but was caused by explosives inside the police station.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the initial report regarding the blast had not been filed.

After the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to “strongly condemn the suicide attack” on the CTD police station in Swat.

“Nation is deeply grieved over the martyrdom of police officials. Our police have been the first line of defence against terrorism. We will not rest until we eliminate this scourge. My condolences to bereaved families,” he wrote.

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan also “condemned” the incident while expressing sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

Soon after the incident, CM Khan ordered authorities to expedite rescue work and provide medical treatment to the injured. He also prayed for the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured.

Since the start of the year, two attacks on large police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

