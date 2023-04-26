Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Business community slams Swat blast, expresses solidarity with LEAs

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

LAHORE: The business community, across the country, on Tuesday strongly condemned the Swat blast and expressed solidarity with valiant Pak Armed Forces and Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) to frustrate the evil designs of anti state elements and stamp out terror.

Chairing an emergent meeting of business leaders President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik said the entire business community with absolute unity in their ranks is on one page with Pak Armed Forces and Law Enforcing Agencies to defend the geographical frontiers and flush out terrorism from the motherland.

He said that Pakistan is facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism with bleak economy and is passing through a critical period of history. He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country. He said that better law and order is pre-requisite for strengthening of national economy and promotion of democratic system besides inflow of foreign investors in every sphere of life.

While concluding he said that patriotic business community will help thwart the targeted anti-state subversive activities by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements. Earlier Iftikhar Ali Malik prayed to Almighty to grant the strength and vision to fulfil obligations to the nation to the best of our abilities and in line with the principles set by Father of the Nation “We, by playing our part in the development of the country, can make Pakistan unassailable against security and economic challenges,” he added.

Meeting was attended by Zubair Tufail, Secretary General UBG; Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary Information; Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab,Mian Adress, Sh Tanvir, Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Hussam, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Ghazanfar Bilour, founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed, Daru Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

business community SAARC Iftikhar A Malik Swat blast Pak Armed Forces

Comments

1000 characters

Business community slams Swat blast, expresses solidarity with LEAs

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories