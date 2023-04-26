Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NASA chief sees Russians and Americans together on space station through 2030

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

OTTAWA: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but said in Ottawa that he expected Russians and Americans to work together on the International Space Station (ISS) until it is decommissioned.

American-Russian space cooperation was put in doubt after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Yuri Borisov, the director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, surprised NASA by announcing in July 2022 that Moscow intended to withdraw from the space station partnership “after 2024.” A day later NASA said Roscosmos wanted to continue the partnership.

Nelson, who was in Ottawa to help showcase the Artemis II space mission including a Canadian astronaut, underscored the history of US and Soviet collaboration in space during the Cold War, and said he expects it to continue amid the war in Ukraine.

“We are completely at odds with President Putin’s aggression” that is “slaughtering people and invading an autonomous sovereign country,” Nelson told Reuters in an interview in Ottawa.

But the collaboration aboard the ISS “continues in a very professional manner between astronauts and cosmonauts without a hitch. And I expect that to continue all the way through the end of the decade, when they we will then de-orbit the space station.”

NASA has estimated it will begin de-orbiting the ISS in January 2031.

Vladimir Putin NASA Bill Nelson

Comments

1000 characters

NASA chief sees Russians and Americans together on space station through 2030

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories