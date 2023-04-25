AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil hits over one-week low, sluggish April exports weigh

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 05:08pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to the lowest close in more than one-week on Tuesday, as the market reopened after the Eid holidays, weighed down by poor exports in April so far.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 67 ringgit, or 1.81%, to 3,638 ringgit ($818.82) a tonne by the midday break, down for a third-straight session.

It fell as much as 3.86% during early trade.

Palm slides for second day as exports fall, but gains for week

“The broader weakness in soft oils has forced palm oil to trade lower as the palm oil is still seen at premium over competing soft oils,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Bagani said the market is also expecting top producer Indonesia to revert its domestic market obligation policy - which requires a percentage of its palm oil to be sold domestically - back to pre-Ramadan quotas.

Indonesia palm oil export levies and export duties for the May 1-15 period are also expected to decline, he added.

Shipments during April 1-25 fell 18.4% from a month earlier, independent inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 14% decline.

Malaysia’s exports of palm oil and palm-based products to China are expected to increase this year following better cooperation between the two countries, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Tuesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.13%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil hits over one-week low, sluggish April exports weigh

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

China assures Pakistan of continued support

Oil slips on economic uncertainty, despite China hopes

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Biden, 80, expected to announce second term bid

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Read more stories